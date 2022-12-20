Leaks and water treatment issues caused by freeze-thaw weather conditions meant homes in the area experienced low water pressure or received no supply at all.

Repairs during the night by Northumbrian Water mean supplies were restored at 3am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbrian Water’s operations director Richard Warneford said: “We would like to apologise to our customers in Ashington and Newbiggin for the disruption that this caused them and are pleased to confirm that everyone in the area should now have their supplies back up and running.

Freeze-thaw weather conditions have caused water supply issues in the area. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“The ongoing extreme temperature changes we are experiencing are likely to continue to have some impact on our water network and there may still be times when our customers see some lower water pressure than normal.

“In these situations, we would ask that people please bear with us while we work as quickly as possible to resolve these issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bottled water station, which was set up last night at Ashington Leisure Centre, reopened at 8am today in case anyone was still experiencing issues.