Watch: Horses and riders return to Berwick after Riding of the Bounds

A big turnout of horses and riders took part in the 415th Riding of the Bounds in Berwick.
On a wet Saturday morning, 78 horses and riders gathered in Berwick Barracks where the traditional stirrup cup was served by Mayor John Robertson, Sheriff David Gordon and High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman.

Chief marshal Caitlin Grant and her Right Hand man Millie Hope and mascot Hollie Rae led the way from the Barracks to Marygate where they were given permission to set off on a 15-mile cavalcade around the town’s ancient boundaries.

There was also a good turnout of spectators in the town to watch despite the weather.

Principals from Border towns including Coldstream and Duns were joined by mounted members of The Military Intelligence Corps who have The Freedom of Berwick.

Chief marshal Caitlin Grant on the way back into Berwick after the Riding of the Bounds.

Chief marshal Caitlin Grant on the way back into Berwick after the Riding of the Bounds. Photo: Ian Smith

Right Hand Man Millie Hope.

Right Hand Man Millie Hope. Photo: Ian Smith

Military Intelligence riders.

Military Intelligence riders. Photo: Alan Hughes

The Berwick principals and mascot.

The Berwick principals and mascot. Photo: Alan Hughes

