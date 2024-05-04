On a wet Saturday morning, 78 horses and riders gathered in Berwick Barracks where the traditional stirrup cup was served by Mayor John Robertson, Sheriff David Gordon and High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman.

Chief marshal Caitlin Grant and her Right Hand man Millie Hope and mascot Hollie Rae led the way from the Barracks to Marygate where they were given permission to set off on a 15-mile cavalcade around the town’s ancient boundaries.

There was also a good turnout of spectators in the town to watch despite the weather.

Principals from Border towns including Coldstream and Duns were joined by mounted members of The Military Intelligence Corps who have The Freedom of Berwick.

1 . Bounds 1 Chief marshal Caitlin Grant on the way back into Berwick after the Riding of the Bounds. Photo: Ian Smith

2 . Bounds 2 Right Hand Man Millie Hope. Photo: Ian Smith