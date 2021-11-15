Watch: Fusiliers Band leads Remembrance Sunday parade in Alnwick

The event began with a service at St Paul’s Church with restricted numbers in attendance due to Covid-19 precautions.

A parade led by Fusiliers Band then marched to the war memorial for prayers, The Last Post and a two minute silence.

Among those in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland.

Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick.

Wreaths were laid by numerous organisations before the parade marched back through the town centre to Fenkle Street.

