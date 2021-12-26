WATCH: Dozens take the plunge for Boxing Day dip in Berwick

The turnout at Spittal beach was impressive, especially with temperatures barely above freezing and a strong, cold wind blowing.

Last out of the water was Chloe Smith who had earlier helped coordinate a warm up alongside Lee Robson.

"It was hard in there,” admitted Chloe, who takes a daily sea swim in the calmer waters off the Greenses beach. “It was much more abrasive than what I’m used to and way rougher. The wind made it so cold.”

Boxing Day dippers at Spittal.

Dozens more spectators turned out to watch from the promenade and beach.

Many of those taking part were raising money for charity, with Berwick Cancer Support Group well represented – including piper Andrew Smith who played festive tunes as people made their way into the water.

Others were raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and the North Northumberland Branch of the National Autistic Society.

With Berwick Town Council pulling out, there was no official organiser but volunteers came together to ensure that both the fun and safety aspects were catered for.

Berwick RNLI and North East Ambulance Service were in attendance.

Colin Hardy, who was fundraising for MNDA for the eighth year, said: “It doesn’t get any easier – it was absolutely freezing in there.