Warning over scam of fly-tippers claiming to be legitimate businesses

Some of the fly-tipping left at Steads Burn, Widdrington.

Robert Robinson, 33, of Market Square, Lynemouth, has been ordered to pay a total of £3,370 by North Tyneside Magistrates after pleading guilty to three fly tipping offences in the county last year.

An investigation was launched by Northumberland County Council’s public protection environmental enforcement team after piles of rubbish were found dumped on three occasions.

Robinson had advertised on social media as a waste carrier and members of the public had paid him in good faith to clear up their waste and dispose of it responsibly.

On August 18, 2021, a large fly-tipping incident was received by Northumberland County Council at Steads Burn, Widdrington, consisting of waste plaster boards, insulation, builder’s rubble, and general household rubbish.

Then on September 18, 2021, a report of a fly-tipping incident was received by the council at the rear of Albert Avenue, Bedlington, where a large settee was dumped.

And on October 9, 2021, a report of another large fly-tipping incident was received on Cemetery Road, Lynemouth, which consisted of white goods, kitchen units and general household waste.

Robinson was called in for an interview with enforcement officers where he admitted owning the vehicle they had seized but left the meeting after being asked further questions about its use.

The fly-tipping on Cemetery Road, Lynemouth, consisted of white goods, kitchen units and general household waste.

Magistrates fined Robinson £2,016, ordered him to pay £1,164.52 in costs and a victim surcharge of £190. They also ordered that the red transit van he used during the offending, be forfeited.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: “There is a growing criminal scam in which residents pay, in good faith, to have their bulky waste taken away by people posing as legitimate waste collectors, but who then, to avoid costs, go on to fly tip the very material they were being paid to pick up.

“Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence and takes time and money to clear up.

"There are so many ways to get rid of waste responsibly and most of our residents do so.

The rubbish left at the rear of Albert Avenue, Bedlington.