Warning issued as smoke plume heads towards Amble as fire crews tackle 200 metre fire

Two fire appliances were deployed from Amble Fire Station this evening (August 30) after being alerted at 7.05pm.

One hose reel jet is currently being used along with four beaters to help bring the blaze under control.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning to nearby residence as a large smoke plume drifts towards the town.

Fire crews from Amble have been deployed to tackle a 200 metre fire on nearby sand dunes.

A Fire Service statement said: “Crews are currently on the scene at Amble on the dunes off Links Road dealing with a fire which is causing a large smoke plume towards the bottom of end of Amble. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area.”