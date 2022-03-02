Warm words from club as one of its members is turning 100

John Gill taking a flying lesson for his 90th birthday.

John Gill, who turns 100 on Monday, joined the Colonial Service (later renamed Her Majesty’s Overseas Civil Service) after Army service, university and training, and served in Nigeria and Cameroon in the 1950s.

Returning to the UK, he worked in British local government – rising to be city engineer and surveyor of Nottingham. He later became director of technical services for Tyne & Wear Metropolitan County Council.

He has published a number of technical papers and magazine articles, and has also been an active lay preacher for many years.

John with Nancy and their two daughters at Buckingham Palace in 1980.

John joined Ponteland Rotary in 1994 and held the office of club President when he was in his 80s.

He was very happily married to Nancy, who died five years ago, for 66 years and has two daughters, two sons, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

John’s home on Darras Road is well known for his many tree carvings and sculptures.

Planned celebrations include a family trip to the Whitby area, a special Ponteland Rotary Club lunch on Wednesday at Ponteland Golf Club and an informal presentation to John at Ponteland Methodist Church on March 13.

Friend and fellow Rotarian Archie McGlynn said: “John has had an amazing career.