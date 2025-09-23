After a long wait, the congregations and communities of Scremerston, Spittal and Tweedmouth have a new vicar.

Clergy, both retired and active from across Berwick and Norham Deanery, gathered together in Tweedmouth for a special service of institution that was led by the Right Rev Mark Wroe, Bishop of Berwick, the Venerable Catherine Sourbut Groves, Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, and the Area Dean, the Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills.

During the service on September 18, Rev Richard Cornfield officially became vicar for the Benefice of Scremerston, Spittal and Tweedmouth.

There was a large number in attendance at Tweedmouth – including clergy and churchwardens from all three parishes in the Benefice, as well as important figures in the local community such as Coun Georgina Hill and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Keith Montgomery.

During the service, Rev Cornfield was welcomed by representatives of local churches including Father Lee Taylor, only recently installed as Vicar of Berwick himself.

Members of each parish took part in the service, offering Rev Cornfield symbols of his ministry in the Benefice.

A bit of theatre was added by the new vicar being taken to the door and having his hand put on the handle, being presented with keys to the churches and ringing the bell to signify his induction to the Benefice.

Final words of welcome were spoken by the Bishop and the Dean before the final procession.

The service was streamed to YouTube for those who could not make it to the service and is available at www.youtube.com/live/FC1vSjxUK9k