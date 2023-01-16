It has awarded £1,000 each to Mind and Sole on Wagonway Road and Alnwick Playhouse and £800 to Alnwick Youth Hostel.

Mayor, Cllr Geoff Watson said: “The council felt it was very important to support grant applications from warm spaces which are helping people struggling with energy costs and those looking for safe and social environments. Alnwick is fortunate to have so many community-minded groups that have created such spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Hostel deputy manager Kirsten Scott said: “We are thankful for the Alnwick Town Council £800 grant that enables us to offer soup and a roll along with a hot drink and biscuits from 11am to 2pm on Fridays. We also have a selection of boardgames for visitors to enjoy.”

Alnwick Town Council support for warm spaces.

Mind and Sole, the community mental health hostel, is already a popular meeting space for local groups.

Founder Chrissy Smith explained: “The grant we have received from the council enables us to offer Warm Space between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday. Basically, if our door is open, a warm space is available along with hot drinks and biscuits, magazines, board games and craft activities. And there is always someone to talk to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dianne Watson, who visited Mind and Sole to meet Chrissy and other members, said: “This is a lovely cosy space and everyone is very welcoming – it is reassuring to see that the council grant is providing such a worthwhile service.”

Alnwick Playhouse offers a warm space in the upstairs bar area during opening hours and provides hot drinks, biscuits and boardgames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick Youth Hostel deputy manager Kirsten Scott and Mayor Geoff Watson.

Playhouse board chairman, Chris Sayers, said: “Community is an integral part of everything we do here, and we are pleased to be helping local people who are struggling with the current cost of living issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Alan Symmonds added “The value of warm spaces cannot be overestimated and the Playhouse offers a wonderful bar area, a free art gallery and of course the library which is very convenient.”

If you are involved in an organisation that is offering a Warm Space you are welcome to apply for an Alnwick Town Council grant via the website here: https://alnwick-tc.gov.uk/services/grants/

Advertisement Hide Ad

To view a list of all the Warm Spaces in Alnwick visit: https://alnwick-tc.gov.uk/news/warm-spaces-in-alnwick/

Mind and Sole founder Chrissy Smith with Cllr Dianne Watson

Advertisement Hide Ad