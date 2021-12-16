Warm Hubs open their doors for rural households during power cuts

Powburn Warm Hub served up hot meals for local residents during Storm Arwen power cuts.

Seventeen Warm Hubs opened, with some managing to provide hot food despite having no electricity.

The flagship Community Action Northumberland (CAN) project funded by Northern Gas Networks, aims to support potentially isolated and fuel poor people via a network of regular drop-in events.

CAN’s community development officer, Christine Nicholls, was at the Powburn Warm Hub as it opened its doors in the Breamish Hall where, thanks to a generator, a two-course Christmas lunch with mince pies and coffee was served.

She said: “Sixty residents turned up and everyone took a food hamper home with them. The hampers also contained tinned food which could be eaten cold or warmed up by a camping stove or on the log burner.”