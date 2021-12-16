Warm Hubs open their doors for rural households during power cuts
Warm Hubs came to the rescue of rural households recently by running events and helping distribute food and supplies during power cuts following Storm Arwen
Seventeen Warm Hubs opened, with some managing to provide hot food despite having no electricity.
The flagship Community Action Northumberland (CAN) project funded by Northern Gas Networks, aims to support potentially isolated and fuel poor people via a network of regular drop-in events.
CAN’s community development officer, Christine Nicholls, was at the Powburn Warm Hub as it opened its doors in the Breamish Hall where, thanks to a generator, a two-course Christmas lunch with mince pies and coffee was served.
She said: “Sixty residents turned up and everyone took a food hamper home with them. The hampers also contained tinned food which could be eaten cold or warmed up by a camping stove or on the log burner.”
Thanks were given to May Wilson’s team of volunteers who were kept busy cooking, serving and washing up.