A warm welcome at the Cheviot Centre warm space in Wooler.

Together with its community partners, Northumberland County Council is growing a network of more than 150 warm, safe spaces where people can enjoy a hot drink, have conversations with others or join in activities.

Libraries, community hubs, village halls, churches and cafes are among the venues taking part.

Coun Wendy Pattison, cabinet member with responsibility for adult well-being, said: “Our friendly warm spaces are for anyone in Northumberland to visit.

“Every space is unique in what they offer. Some have books and board games, others have free WiFi where you can work. There are activities you can join, community projects to get involved with – or just sit quietly.

“But they all share the same aim of providing a warm, safe and welcoming space.

“Just look out for the warm space window sticker – or search our online map to see what’s available in your community.

“If any organisation would like to join too, please get in touch.”

A warm welcome at the Project Space warm space in Blyth

Take a virtual tour of some of Northumberland's warm spaces in Blyth, Cramlington and Wooler here: Warm Spaces.

In addition to the warm spaces, the council is also offering support through:

Northumberland Communities Together – a helpline which offers support seven days a week

The distribution of The Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF) – going both directly to residents and through the community and voluntary sector to provide support with essential household costs

A Warm Welcome at the Hub at Cramlington.

Vouchers – families continue to receive vouchers during the school holidays towards food, energy and other essential costs. There is also support for hygiene products, learning equipment, and school uniform

Community-led food partnership Nourish Northumberland – making sure everyone in Northumberland can access safe, healthy and affordable food.

Council leader, Glen Sanderson, said: “We know that our residents are facing challenging times. I want to assure everyone that support is available if you need it.

“I urge anyone who is struggling, worrying or simply wants to talk to someone confidentially about their situation to get in touch.

