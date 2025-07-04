The family of a woman who loved horses have said ‘her face lit up like a kid at Christmas’ when her wish of seeing a horse for the last time came true.

Allison Charlton, from Widdrington, had always loved animals – but had a particular love for horses. She enjoyed riding them and caring for them, along with her two sons Jamie and John Charlton.

Allison, who was 63, spent five weeks on the palliative care ward at Wansbeck General Hospital before she died.

When she mentioned to staff that she would love to see a horse for the last time, they were able to rally round to make her dream a reality.

One of the health care assistants caring for Allison had a relative who owned a horse. Teams on the ward then organised for the horse to be brought to the hospital and Allison and her family met the horse outside the hospital.

Jamie and John said: “She’d spoken about how much she’d loved horses to the staff on the ward.

“When they suggested she might get to see one in person, I don’t know how much she thought it was actually going to happen. Her face lit up like a kid at Christmas!

“It was a really nice memory for us to have. We had horses when we were kids. You can tell her face was filled with absolute joy. It was emotional for us as well to see her get that last wish.”

They added: “The care she received was outstanding. The staff made our mam feel happy, safe and comfortable.”

Allison was able to stroke the horse and even feed it some carrots.

Avril Robinson, a staff nurse in palliative medicine, said: “When we say we will make something like this happen, we will do whatever it takes.

“As a team in palliative care, we always try to fulfil our patients’ last wishes. It makes a huge difference to the patient and their families.”

During Allison’s stay at Wansbeck General Hospital, she was able to use a mobility scooter.

Her family and friends were so grateful for this, they raised enough funds to be able to buy a mobility scooter and donate it to the palliative care ward in memory of Allison.