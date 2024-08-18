Warkworth Show.Warkworth Show.
Warkworth Show in 27 brilliant pictures

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 12:32 BST
Spectators flocked to Warkworth Show on Saturday in the fabulous setting of the castle grounds.

There was lots of entertainment lined up for the 152nd annual show including a dog show, music, circus skills, climbing wall, axe throwing, children’s activities, a fun run, historical re-enactments and vintage cars along with the usual array of stalls.

Were you there? Take a look through these 27 pictures.

The start of the fun run. Picture by Dawn Robertson.

The start of the fun run. Picture by Dawn Robertson. Photo: Dawn Robertson

Meze Mundo provided musical entertainment.

Meze Mundo provided musical entertainment. Photo: Jane Coltman

Seeing Double! Octavia Green with Border Terrier Linda and Chloe Archibald with Eric.

Seeing Double! Octavia Green with Border Terrier Linda and Chloe Archibald with Eric. Photo: Jane Coltman

A cheerful welcome from committee members.

A cheerful welcome from committee members. Photo: Jane Coltman

