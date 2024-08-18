There was lots of entertainment lined up for the 152nd annual show including a dog show, music, circus skills, climbing wall, axe throwing, children’s activities, a fun run, historical re-enactments and vintage cars along with the usual array of stalls.
1. Warkworth Show 1
The start of the fun run. Picture by Dawn Robertson. Photo: Dawn Robertson
2. Warkworth Show 2
Meze Mundo provided musical entertainment. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Warkworth Show 3
Seeing Double! Octavia Green with Border Terrier Linda and Chloe Archibald with Eric. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Warkworth Show 4
A cheerful welcome from committee members. Photo: Jane Coltman
