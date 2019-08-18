Warkworth Show hailed success by organiser as long serving member retires after 60 years
Organisers of the 148th Warkworth Show have hailed the event a success as they thank one committee member who has retired after 60 years of dedication.
Maisie Luke has been thanked for her 60 years of service in helping organise the Warkworth Show, based at Warkworth Castle.
Chairman of the committee, Simon Buist, said: “Maisie was an active member for 60 years but I suspect she was involved in the show even before that.
“She done a lot of organising and helping out with the exhibits over the years and we’re so grateful.”
Read More
More than 2,000 people are estimated to have attended the show – a rise in numbers compared to last year’s turnout.
Activities included dog competitions, children’s fancy dress, circus skills, Northumbrian Pipers, axe throwing, archery, climbing wall, as well as the main Exhibition Marquee.
Simon added: “It was a very successful day. I don’t base it on how much money we make, its about if people are having a good time and everyone seemed to be leaving with a smile on their face.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Through the last week I must have had 50 or 60 people phone me and ask me whether we are going to cancel the show because of all the rain we’ve had.
“We’ve had two world wars we’ve had to cancel the show for, but a bit of rain – no way.
“It’s been a brilliant day and I would like to thank everyone who has helped bring this together and dedicated their time.”