Warkworth Show a virtual hit for the second year in a row

Warkworth Show committee decided earlier this year that in view of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions they would organise a second Virtual Show.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:33 am
Warkworth Show committee organised a virtual show.

The Virtual Show website was launched at The Sun Hotel on show day, August 21.

The committee would like to thank all who contributed to the show and look forward to the 150th exhibition on August 20, 2022.

Pictured are (L to R): Jan Archibold (Hon Vice-President), Dr James Cox (Horticultural Committee), Ann Burke (Chair), Catherine Dowlen (Secretary) and Carole and Ian Moyes (website).

