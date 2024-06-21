Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve-year-old Felicity Simpson is donating her hair for the fourth time and hopes to beat her fundraising record.

Felicity, from Warkworth, has previously raised over £1,200 by cutting her fast growing hair since the age of six for The Little Princess Trust, who provide free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

In 2017, the then six-year-old donated 14 inches of her locks to the charity but was saddened to receive a thank you letter telling her it costs £550 to turn each donation into a real hair wig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Felicity’s mother, Katt, explained how her daughter's charitable deeds started: "We'd seen a young child with a bandana on with no hair and she was asking questions, so I explained that, some children lose their hair through cancer but that some can get wigs. When we got home, we were looking at it on the computer and came across the advert from the Little Princess Trust.

Felicity Simpson's hair in June 2024.

"She asked if she could give her hair and I said, ‘well, it's long enough!’

"But when she got her letter that said every hair donation costs £550 to turn the hair into a wig, she was absolutely devastated.”

A disappointed yet determined Felicity decided to grow her hair and do it all over again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2019, Felicity grew her hair back and raised the £550 along with 16 inches of her hair. Not even half way through the cut, she announced she wanted to do it again.

The before and after of Felicity's first cut in 2017.

In 2021, she donated another 12 inches and raised £720.

September 2024 will be Felicity’s fourth cut and Felicity expects to donate over 13 inches and hopes to raise £1,000.

Felicity said: "As long as my hair keeps growing this fast, I will keep donating it to the little princesses.”

Katt added: “Felicity has such a big heart and will move heaven and earth to help anyone in need, and with her hair growing at excessive lengths so fast she has certainly found her calling card.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling inspired, younger sister, Billie-Jo, followed in her footsteps in 2023 and donated 10.5 inches of hair, raising £575.