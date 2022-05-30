There is a competition for the best jubilee-themed decorated house in the parish.

And an art competition is being held with adults and children asked to come up with a painting or drawing to reflect 70 years of the Queen’s reign. Entries will be displayed in St Lawrence’s Church.

A beacon lighting ceremony is being held at the Market Cross on Thursday, June 2 at 9.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warkworth.

A service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at Warkworth Castle on Friday, June 3 at 5pm which will include recollections of the coronation by local residents.

Warkworth Golf Club is hosting jubilee competitions with entertainment including stalls, BBQ and a bouncy castle on Saturday, June 4.

Then, on Sunday, June 5 from 3pm to 4.30pm there is a Big Tea Party in St Lawrence’s churchyard. Bring a picnic and your own seating. Tea, coffee and squash will be available.

Warkworth Cricket Club is hosting a Northumberland v Edinburgh U15 match with BBQ the same day from 11am.