It was conceived as an opportunity for new arrivals to learn more about Northumbrian culture and to bring different groups and generations together but it also raised around £1,900 for Warkworth Ukraine Support Group.

Initially, funding has been used to meet needs which cannot be supported elsewhere such as the purchase of school uniforms, travel to job centres and medical appointments, language training resources, and some cultural and educational activities.

John Hobrough, chairman of Warkworth Ukraine Support Group, said: "The financial success is only half the story! The feeling of community was excellent, the potential of future friendships for our refugees and the gifts in time and kind are beyond price. Also, an enormous thanks to the URC for the free use of the hall.”

Norma Arthur at the Warkworth Ukraine Support Group event.

Norma Arthur from Amble Pin Cushion, event organiser, added: “I would like to thank everyone who supported the event with donations of cakes, silent auction and raffle prizes, and to everyone who entertained, and who helped out on stalls, making and serving refreshments, as well as all those who came along and supported the event very generously.

"It really ended up being about so much more than the money - it was about our community.”

Denys and his mum Viktoriia, Ukrainian refugees hosted in Amble, commented: “Thank you for this wonderful concert. It was amazing. Also, thanks for the Ukrainian songs. We