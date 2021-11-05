Warkfest raises £4,000 for Cancer Research UK

Warkfest performers, The Range, present a cheque for £4,000 to Cancer Research UK.

The event has gone from strength to strength since the idea of a fundraising initiative was spawned at Warkworth Cricket Club in 2016.

This year’s festival was no exception and 11 bands and artists performed to more than 450 people.

David Smailes, committee member, said: “Every year thanks to the generosity of all of our bands who play for free, the wonderful venue and facilities supplied by Warkworth Cricket Club, the ‘Warkfest’ team of volunteers and every single person who buys a ticket, we manage to raise fantastic sums for Cancer Research UK. ”

Fellow committee member Ally Currie added: “We thought that there would be great excitement for ‘Warkfest’ this year but were both amazed and delighted when the tickets were sold out in four days.”

‘The Range’, who have performed at Warkfest every year, presented a cheque for £4,000 to Cancer Research UK.

