Warehouse secured as donations for Ukrainian refugees continue to flood in

Volunteers, including Wojciech Plosaj (back left on lorry) and Blyth MP Ian Levy (front, fifth from right) load a Moody Logistics’ truck with aid at Newcastle Polish Centre ready for storage.

Moody Logistics and Storage opened up its warehouse facilities to Newcastle’s Polish Centre after it was inundated with donations of aid for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.

After being alerted by Blyth MP Ian Levy last weekend, the family-run firm immediately offered use of its facilities after the centre ran out of space to store the huge number of items, including new clothes, sleeping bags, toiletries, sanitary products, and medicines, donated by the public and North East organisations.

Volunteer and Northumberland county councillor Wojciech Ploszaj said: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the public’s generosity, so much so that we quickly ran out of room to store these desperately-needed items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fortunately, Moody Logistics quickly stepped in to collect the aid and made its storage facility available to us for several days until we could find a more permanent solution. We are extremely grateful for their help and support.”

Gavin Cape, engineering director of sister company Healthline Commercials, drove a truck full of aid back to Moody Logistics’ cross deck facility in Cramlington.

Next day Mr Levy arrived along with a group of volunteers to unload the lorry and then, with the assistance of Moody’s transport manager Mark Fisher, the aid boxes were wrapped and safely stored.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics, said: “People are horrified at the distressing images and reports coming out of Ukraine and everyone is doing whatever they can to offer support – whether that is by donating money or aid or, in our case, providing practical help.”

The company has also donated a total of £2,000 to support the people of Ukraine, £1,000 to the British Red Cross, and £1,000 to Morpeth Rotary Club, which is fundraising to support Rotary Club Poland’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid.

Cllr Ploszaj, an engineer from Blyth, said that the Polish volunteers, who have now secured use of a warehouse in Seaton Delaval, have already managed to send 50 pallets of aid to Poland, a country which has so far taken in 1.4m Ukrainian refugees, with a further 100 pallets awaiting transportation.