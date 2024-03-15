Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blyth Community Hospital, which is part of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, delivers care for the elderly, outpatient clinics, radiology services and physiotherapy services.

This work, which will begin on Wednesday (March 20) and is part of an on-going programme of investment by the trust to upgrade all its sites across North Tyneside and Northumberland, will improve the environment of the 26-bed ward.

The ward mainly provides care for the elderly and rehabilitation.

To enable this three-month project to be carried out, patients who require overnight hospital care and would normally be admitted to the ward at Blyth Community Hospital will temporarily be cared for in ward eight at Wansbeck General Hospital in Ashington.

All other services provided from Blyth Community Hospital will continue as normal.

Paul McNeillie, deputy director of medicine and emergency care at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We know how important it is to be able to provide care as close to home in our local communities. Doing this work demonstrates our commitment to this and to ensuring that we provide our patients with the best possible care and experience.

“Doing this work will also improve the experience of our staff working on the ward as the environment will be much improved.

“People should be assured that we will do everything we can to complete this project as quickly as possible and we thank people in advance for their understanding and patience.”