The last of the evacuee schoolgirls left Alnwick Castle 80 years ago this year, and a reunion of the former pupils from Church High School in Newcastle was held on Monday to mark the occasion with an afternoon tea and music from the era.

Daniel Watkins, Alnwick Castle education, learning and engagement officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome back some of the women that were evacuated to Alnwick Castle during the Second World War. Their time here is an important part of the castle’s history, and it was a pleasure to hear them reminisce and share their memories.”

In 1939, Church High School in Newcastle functioned as both a boarding and a day school with 220 pupils.

Front row: Helen Longfield, Valerie Steele, Audrey Marks. Back row: Joyce McDougle, Lorna Teesdale, Eva Thompson, Anne Walton. Picture: Alnwick Castle

During the war, children were deemed safer in Alnwick due to bombing raids that threatened Newcastle.

Alnwick Castle was home to 120 boarders and 20 staff members, while other students were billeted with local families.

Children of all ages were evacuated from Newcastle schools to Alnwick Castle. The youngest child was four years old, and the oldest was 17 years old.

Alnwick Castle became the school’s main base and address during the Second World War.

Wartime evacuees at Alnwick Castle.

Other than the Duke’s housekeeper and head gardener, who stayed behind when the Percy family moved out to the nearby village of Lesbury, it was entirely staffed by Church High School’s teaching and domestic staff.

Day pupils lived in Alnwick (either with their own families or in billets) but the largest proportion of pupils and teachers boarded at the castle. The dormitories were situated on the first floor and some were in the castle towers.

Newcastle Church High School joined Newcastle Central High School for Girls in 2016 and became Newcastle High School for Girls.

A total of 50 guests attended the event, including family members of former students and 15 evacuees themselves. Many brought memorabilia including photographs and old uniforms.