War hero honoured in ceremony at Alnwick Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland with Calder Mills' family.

Calder Mills, from Glasgow, was serving with the 1st Battalion RNF Signal platoon, thereafter attached to the 8240th A.U partisans, when he lost his life undertaking an operation behind enemy lines in July 1951.

After parachuting in and their location became compromised, Calder, 23, was among a group which disappeared and met their fate in the following days.

The award and a memorial scroll were presented to his family by the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland in a ceremony at Alnwick Castle on St George’s Day.

The Duchess of Northumberland presents the Elizabeth Cross to Calder Mills' family.

Gavin Mills, Calder’s nephew, said: “We are all extremely proud of Calder and are doing all that we can to locate his remains and return him home. We cannot thank everyone enough on the day, more so the Duke and Duchess for their very kind words.”