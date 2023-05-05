The hit show, which is filmed in the North East, has small parts for three women and filming is due to take place between May 15 and June 14.

They are being recruited by talent-seekers NE14.tv. The first role up for grabs requires a woman with some acting experience. The successful actress, who needs to be in her 30s, has the chance to walk on, talk and act as a receptionist who will be questioned by Vera – actress Brenda Blethyn.

Anyone interested in the role will need to record a video to send to the production company, stating their name, age and date of birth, that they are represented by NE14 and where they live.

Vera is filmed across Northumberland.

It must also include a few lines, as if being interviewed by police, saying: “Yes, I saw them getting into that lift over there at about 3pm. I remember thinking they looked quite scared and I was a bit concerned.”

The second role will also be filled by a woman with some acting ability. They need to be between 20 and 30 and be able to jog.

Anyone interested will need to record a similar tape with the same background information, but rather than including the interview lines, the applicant needs to include some detail about their previous experience in front of a camera.

The third role is suitable for a woman with little acting experience in her mid 40s.

Pictures of the successful candidate will be used as a prop, and they will portray the deceased mother of a victim. This application only requires the candidate to send recent pictures of themselves, both headshots and full length and contact details.