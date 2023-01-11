Volunteers were unable to provide support due to a power failure, according to the food bank's social media.

Wansbeck Valley Foodbank was left without access to its building, vehicles, or systems as a result of the outage, so were unable to provide food parcels on January 10.

An update from the charity’s social media page on Monday afternoon indicated the power would not be connected that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the food bank later announced that power had been restored and that they would reopen at 10am today (Wednesday).

A statement on the charity’s Facebook page said: “Thank you again for your patience and our apologies for today.

“Any requests sent today will be fulfilled tomorrow.

"Please bear with us while we catch up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was directing anyone in urgent need of help to contact Northumberland Communities Together.