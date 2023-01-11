Wansbeck Valley Foodbank forced to close temporarily after power failure, but reopened today
Power failure forced a Northumberland food bank to close temporarily yesterday (Tuesday).
Wansbeck Valley Foodbank was left without access to its building, vehicles, or systems as a result of the outage, so were unable to provide food parcels on January 10.
An update from the charity’s social media page on Monday afternoon indicated the power would not be connected that day.
But the food bank later announced that power had been restored and that they would reopen at 10am today (Wednesday).
A statement on the charity’s Facebook page said: “Thank you again for your patience and our apologies for today.
“Any requests sent today will be fulfilled tomorrow.
"Please bear with us while we catch up.”
The charity was directing anyone in urgent need of help to contact Northumberland Communities Together.
The food bank said in December that they provide emergency supplies to 600 people per week, a 9.2% increase on 2021.