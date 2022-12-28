The university undertakes annual potato crop trials at Nafferton Farm, near Ovingham, to monitor the growth performance of more than 200 organic varieties.

Rachel Chapman, plant research technician based at Nafferton Farm and Cockle Park Farm, near Morpeth, said: “The university has donated potatoes to Wansbeck Valley Food Bank and Newcastle West End Food Bank.

“The varieties have all been weighed and bagged before storing as part of the trial process and this year, we’re delighted to provide local communities and food banks with the produce.

Newcastle University Spud Fest potatoes were available on campus to members of the public, but some were set aside to be given to food banks.

“The trials monitored how potato crops have performed under UK 2022 drought-like conditions, due to a dry spring and lower than normal summer rainfall.

“The potato crops matured earlier than normal, were of good quality and the donation will help provide a food source for these worthy causes.”

The Spud Fest event was organised by Dr Ankush Prashar and his Newcastle University team. The varieties were grown in a large single block under the same environmental and soil conditions.

Potatoes are the world’s fourth largest human food crop and a staple part of the human diet.

The university also tested 66 varieties in Europe and are monitoring how the crops perform under different climatic and environmental conditions in Poland, Hungary and Slovenia.

As we reported earlier this month, Wansbeck Valley Food Bank now provides emergency supplies to roughly 600 people every week, having seen demand increase by 9.2 per cent in the last year.

