People are being asked to consider donating a Reverse Advent Calendar to the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Wansbeck Valley Food Bank issues a Reverse Advent Calendar call
There is the option of doing so as an individual, as a family or as a group of friends or colleagues.
Members of the team have started preparations to ensure that they can provide for those in need over the festive period. However, they need help so that they can fill all the bags.
A Wansbeck Valley Food Bank spokesperson said: “At the beginning of November, grab a box or bag, then add a donation for each day of November. Then at the beginning of December, take your box/bag to our elves at the food bank, who will be very happy to receive your donation.
“If you would like a copy of the Reverse Advent Calendar guide, please email [email protected] – they are suggestions so feel free to substitute. Any donation is welcome and you do not have to provide all the items.”
