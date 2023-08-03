Mark Horton of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank loads a Wansbeck Valley Food Bank van.

Its shocking latest figures (up to the end of May this year) show that over the previous 12 months, it issued 43,470 days of food to persons in need in the local community. This represents a 24 per cent increase compared to the equivalent number at the end of May 2022.

At present, it is issuing an amount of food per year with a value of approximately £350,000 as the cost of living crisis continues to affect many households.

This also means there is the double whammy of fewer donations of food items.

Wansbeck Valley Food Bank project manager Linda Fugill said: “We’re facing unprecedented demand for the support we provide.

“It’s really shocking we’re in a situation where supermarkets are having to provide free meals or £1 meal options for children.

“Donations of food have fallen significantly this year as the cost of living crisis affects all of us. People say to us that they wanted to donate more than one tin, but that’s all they can afford to give, although that’s obviously completely understandable.

“Therefore, if people can still consider donating at our collection points during their weekly shop, even if it’s just one item, that would be most appreciated.

“There are donation points in local supermarkets and other buildings (including Morrisons, Lidl, Iceland and Newcastle Building Society in Morpeth, Asda in Ashington, local churches etc).