Wansbeck Valley Food Bank AGM will include a guest speaker from Groundwork

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:22 BST
The meeting will take place at St George’s United Reformed Church in Morpeth.placeholder image
The Wansbeck Valley Food Bank 2025 AGM is open to the public and will be held in Morpeth.

Taking place on Monday, March 24 at St George’s United Reformed Church, Bridge Street, from 6pm, there will be a guest speaker – Michael Martin from Groundwork NE & Cumbria.

The meeting is an opportunity to learn more about how the organisation operates, its progress over the last year and its plans for the future.

In addition, there will be the opportunity to ask questions and discuss any issues arising.

