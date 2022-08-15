The 600kg walrus, named Freya, was spotted snoozing on the rocks at Seahouses harbour last November.
She moved on after less than 24 hours, with later sightings on the Shetland Islands and in Denmark.
In recent weeks she has been spending time in the waters around Noway’s capital, Oslo.
Most Popular
-
1
Crossing closure will make railway line like the 'Berlin Wall' claims Blyth resident
-
2
Sea fret - a look at the foggy phenomenon which spoils sunny days in Northumberland
-
3
HMP Northumberland prisoner died after swallowing drugs smuggled into the jail by his mum
-
4
Cost of living in the spotlight at Northumberland council meeting
-
5
Walrus which visited Seahouses is put down by Norwegian authorities
It was hoped Freya would leave of her own accord but a decision was finally taken by Norway's Directorate of Fisheries to euthanise her on Sunday morning.
The decision was taken ‘based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety’ after recommendations for the public to keep a clear distance kept being disregarded.
The news led to an outpouring of outrage on social media, including from the North East.
Lesbury ornithologist Tom Cadwallender posted on Twitter: "Beyond comprehension; Norwegian Government decision to kill Freya the Walrus! She is the one who spent just a brief moment in Seahouses harbour."
South Shields photographer Steven Lomas wrote: "Humans really are the worst species on this planet to have euthanised this walrus I photographed last year in Seahouses.”