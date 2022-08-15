Walrus which visited Seahouses is put down by Norwegian authorities

A walrus which briefly visited the North East last year has been put down by Norwegian authorities.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:07 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 1:34 pm

The 600kg walrus, named Freya, was spotted snoozing on the rocks at Seahouses harbour last November.

She moved on after less than 24 hours, with later sightings on the Shetland Islands and in Denmark.

In recent weeks she has been spending time in the waters around Noway’s capital, Oslo.

Freya the walrus on her visit to Seahouses. Picture: Jake Bates

It was hoped Freya would leave of her own accord but a decision was finally taken by Norway's Directorate of Fisheries to euthanise her on Sunday morning.

The decision was taken ‘based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety’ after recommendations for the public to keep a clear distance kept being disregarded.

The news led to an outpouring of outrage on social media, including from the North East.

Lesbury ornithologist Tom Cadwallender posted on Twitter: "Beyond comprehension; Norwegian Government decision to kill Freya the Walrus! She is the one who spent just a brief moment in Seahouses harbour."

South Shields photographer Steven Lomas wrote: "Humans really are the worst species on this planet to have euthanised this walrus I photographed last year in Seahouses.”

