Footage shows a walrus, who has been named Thor, resting on a wooden pontoon at the yacht club in Blyth.

The animal was first spotted on the Hampshire coast in December.

Thor was later seen in Scarborough, where the local council cancelled New Year's Eve fireworks to avoid disturbing him.

The walrus has been nicknamed Thor.

Walrus sightings are becoming more common. A walrus named Freya was spotted in 2021 in Seahouses, before turning up in Norway.

The Arctic animal was lying on a pontoon.

People gathered to try and catch a glimpse of the animal.