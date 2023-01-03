Walrus named Thor spotted in Blyth after causing disruption to Scarborough fireworks display
An Arctic visitor has been spotted on the Northumberland coast after causing disruption further south.
By Craig Buchan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Footage shows a walrus, who has been named Thor, resting on a wooden pontoon at the yacht club in Blyth.
The animal was first spotted on the Hampshire coast in December.
Thor was later seen in Scarborough, where the local council cancelled New Year's Eve fireworks to avoid disturbing him.
Walrus sightings are becoming more common. A walrus named Freya was spotted in 2021 in Seahouses, before turning up in Norway.