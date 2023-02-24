Walrus named Thor, last seen in Blyth in January, spotted in a fishing town in Iceland
A wandering walrus which attracted scores of curious onlookers when he turned up in Northumberland has resurfaced in Iceland.
Residents of Blyth woke up to find the Arctic visitor, who was nicknamed Thor, resting on a wooden pontoon at the town’s yacht club back in January.
The creature was first spotted on the Hampshire coast in December and was later seen in Scarborough, where the local council cancelled New Year's Eve fireworks to avoid disturbing him.
Now he has been spotted at the Icelandic port town of Breiðdalsvík.
Walrus sightings are becoming more common. A walrus named Freya was spotted in 2021 in Seahouses, before turning up in Norway.