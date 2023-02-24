Residents of Blyth woke up to find the Arctic visitor, who was nicknamed Thor, resting on a wooden pontoon at the town’s yacht club back in January.

The creature was first spotted on the Hampshire coast in December and was later seen in Scarborough, where the local council cancelled New Year's Eve fireworks to avoid disturbing him.

Now he has been spotted at the Icelandic port town of Breiðdalsvík.

