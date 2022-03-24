Wallsend mum honoured for work warning about knife crime

Mandy Coppin, Alison Madgin, Kim McGuinness, and Collette Devlin-Smith at the Northern Power Women’s Awards.

Alison Madgin, who set up the Samantha's Legacy charity, was named winning of the Northern Power Women’s Award’s ‘Person with Purpose’ title.

She was recognised for using her own heartache after her daughter Samantha was killed in Wallsend in 2007 to drive her campaign to prevent other families from experiencing similar suffering.

Alison who, along with her other daughter Carly, has dedicated her life to supporting and educating others, helping bring the impactful knife angel statue to Gateshead quayside in 2020 as part of ongoing work with Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuiness’s Violence Reduction Unit.

Ms McGuinness said: “I couldn’t be happier for Alison and all the women here.

"They all deserve this recognition and more.

"We must not let the work these people do go unnoticed. This work really matters. And I’m proud that they’ve come to Manchester and really put the North East on the map.

“Between them, the number of lives they’ve all changed, supported and even saved, doesn’t bare thinking about.

"I feel lucky not only knowing these inspirational women but to have them cracking on in our region, shifting the dial and changing lives.

"To all of them, I can’t give enough thanks and I know there are a lot of people out there who feel the same.”

Award winner, Alison Madgin, from Samantha’s Legacy, said: “Whilst the award may have come about through tragic circumstances, this recognition has given me even more purpose to continue the work that we do.

"I know what the pain felt like, and I don’t want any mother, father, or family, to have to experience that.

"I will continue to campaign, educate and support our region’s young people in any way possible.