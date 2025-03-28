Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The battle against both the nature and climate crises is being stepped up on land cared for by the National Trust at four locations in England – including a site in Northumberland – thanks to funding support of £5million from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

‘Turning the tide for nature’ will create landscapes rich in wildlife and take action to reduce the impact of climate change at Wallington.

Over the next three years, the funding will transform the Fallowlees Burn (river) corridor at the estate near Morpeth through the restoration of 70 hectares (173 acres) of land, creating wetlands, woods and grasslands.

The mosaic of habitats reaching out from the river’s banks will improve its health and support the possible return of water voles following a feasibility study.

Garfield Weston Foundation funding will transform the Fallowlees Burn (river) corridor at Wallington. Picture: National Trust Images/John Malley.

Year one of this three-year project will focus on working with Forestry England, Northumbrian Water and the estate’s tenants to see what can be achieved and setting out a plan.

This work will include exploring the area looking specifically at wildlife, archaeology and water, finding out what is there already and what those involved would be able to add to improve. Delivery of that plan will then take place in years two and three.

The funding will also enable the creation of a third ark site at Wallington for white-clawed crayfish, the UK’s only native crayfish. This will add to the two ark sites already established on the Northumberland estate, one in 2022 and the other last year to help safeguard the species.

Paul Hewitt, Wallington’s countryside manager, said: “We’re really excited about this opportunity to work on a project that will restore 70 hectares of land for nature. Working at a landscape scale, it will bring habitats together so wildlife can thrive.

“We are also delighted to be working with our neighbours Forestry England and again our farm tenants, and very much see this as a blueprint for future work.

“We are hugely grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for their funding – which in turn has helped unlock additional money from Northumbrian Water and Starling Bank, adding extra value to what should be a great project.”