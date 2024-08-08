Walled garden transformation begins to take shape in Bamburgh

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:55 GMT
The revamp of a dilapidated walled garden in the centre of Bamburgh is now progressing well after being delayed due to wet weather earlier this year.

Diggers are currently on site and the early stages of the transformation can now be seen from a new entrance near the RNLI’s Grace Darling Museum.

The scheme is being led by Bamburgh Castle Estate and includes a cafe, shop, sensory garden and play facilities.

Bamburgh walled garden.Bamburgh walled garden.
Bamburgh walled garden.

The plans also include a Changing Places toilet, part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead.

The Changing Places toilet - along with the garden and playground – will be available for everyone, not just walled garden customers.

It is expected to open in early 2025.

A spokesperson for Bamburgh Castle Estate said: “The project is part of a significant transformational project to open up a derelict walled garden in the heart of Bamburgh.

"A previously inaccessible area, it will be a fantastic new green space that the community and visitors will be able to enjoy all year round.”

Improving facilities for disabled visitors was said to be at the heart of the plan when it was announced last year.

At the time, Estate manager James Boulton said: “Bamburgh rightly tops the polls for being the UK’s best seaside destination to visit.

"But what it lacks are toilet facilities for people with profound and multiple learning and physical disabilities.

"At present some people are unable to visit Bamburgh due to the lack of suitable facilities and we want to do something about this.”

