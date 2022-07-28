The fun event will take place at Hirst Welfare on August 13, starting at 10am. All money raised on the day will be donated to mental health charity Mind and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The football will take place on the 3G pitch at the Hirst Welfare Centre and the format will be seven a side, with up to 10 people per team. Participants must be 18 or over and teams can be same sex or mixed.

The festival is a social event with a strong focus on inclusivity, friendship and fun rather than competition, and no scores will be kept.

The event is being organised by Ashington Town Walking Football Teams and is being supported by Northumberland County Council.

Anyone interested in entering should contact [email protected]