Walkers make pilgrimage across Holy Island causeway to raise money for Motor Neurone charity

Walkers crossing the causeway.

The day started with a trip on WS Robson’s Vintage London Bus, from Asda in Tweedmouth to Beal Sands, where walkers completed a three-and-a-half mile walk across the causeway to Holy Island, finishing at St Aidan’s Winery.

The walk was followed by a fundraising event in the Pilot Inn in Berwick, with a raffle and bottle auction raising a further £600.

