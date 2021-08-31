Walkers make pilgrimage across Holy Island causeway to raise money for Motor Neurone charity
Fifty walkers took part in the Lindisfarne Walk to D’Feet on Sunday, raising over £3,000 to support people living with Motor Neurone Disease.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:21 pm
The day started with a trip on WS Robson’s Vintage London Bus, from Asda in Tweedmouth to Beal Sands, where walkers completed a three-and-a-half mile walk across the causeway to Holy Island, finishing at St Aidan’s Winery.
The walk was followed by a fundraising event in the Pilot Inn in Berwick, with a raffle and bottle auction raising a further £600.