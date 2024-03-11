Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group was started in December by Lee Butler, who had spoken about wanting to start a group for men to talk about their battles.

He was supported with the idea by his friend, Andrew Stevens, who agreed that a service like that would help men of all ages in Northumberland.

The duo have been running the Facebook group together ever since which has nearly 1,000 members and is continuing to grow.

Andrew and Lee are making a positive impact on men in Northumberland.

Walk and Talk Northumberland was organised to encourage men of all ages to meet up and walk in the countryside who feel as though they are struggling and find it difficult to talk about it, as men are less likely than women to seek help due to the stigma caused by societal opinions and pressures.

Andrew, who is an ex army veteran, and Lee are familiar with the struggle men face with mental health, so have a deep understanding of the need for the organised groups they run of around 20 people getting out into the fresh air and enjoying the company of other like minded individuals whilst enjoying one of the best activities for both physical and mental health, walking.

Andrew said: “Everybody suffers from mental health. It could be just the littlest of stress or it could be bipolar or schizophrenia etc. All humans are exactly the same but for some odd reason men's mental health is a taboo subject.”

The group has received support from other organisations including Stagecoach’s Megabus service, which agreed to advertise the group on all of their buses in the UK and Asda, which agreed to supply the group with free tea and coffee if they go into the store after a walk as well as a packed lunch for their longer organised walks.