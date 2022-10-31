Waitrose products are now available at the Dobbies Morpeth store following the switch from Sainsbury's.

Customers now have access to a wide range of the supermarket’s products following the switch from Sainsbury’s after it pulled out of supply deals earlier this year.

The essential Waitrose range, the premium quality range, Waitrose No. 1 and Waitrose Duchy Organic, ready meals, free-from and vegan ranges, prepared fruit and vegetables, snacks and store cupboard staples will all be available at stores across the country – with the change at the Morpeth store taking place last week.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, said: “Our agreement with Dobbies not only gives us the opportunity to work with a partner who shares our values when it comes to quality and service, but underlines our ambitions to bring Waitrose food and drink to even more people throughout the UK.

“It will take us into locations that are entirely new for us and build our presence in other areas where a Waitrose shop may not currently be conveniently accessible despite strong demand for our products.”

Dobbies is continuing its existing partnerships with brands such as Hotel Chocolat and Cook. Customers can also buy a range of Dobbies’ bakery favourites, as well as locally-sourced produce from its butcher and other concession partners.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “Waitrose and Dobbies share a commitment to great value, quality and sustainability.