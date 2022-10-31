Waitrose products are now available at the Dobbies Morpeth store following the switch from Sainsbury's.

The essential Waitrose range, its premium quality range, Waitrose No. 1 and Waitrose Duchy Organic, ready meals, free-from and vegan ranges, prepared fruit and vegetables, snacks and store cupboard staples are now available from Dobbies, Heighley Gate.

Rothbury Family Butchers has ceased trading from the site however, and is planning to move in to Plants Plus.

A statement on its Facebook site this week reads: “Unfortunately our shop inside Dobbies Morpeth will be closing. Our branch in Rothbury will still be open and our manager Michael will be opening his butcher’s shop inside of Plants Plus garden in the next few weeks.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers who have shopped at our butchers and deli for the past 11 years.”

Paul Travis-Anderson, general manager at Dobbies Morpeth, said: “The food hall at our store is very popular and the team is really positive about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers.

“Our popular butcher will continue to be part of the offering, along with Hotel Chocolat, Whittards and the Cook range, as well as our fresh bakery to-go. Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said about the partnership in general: “Waitrose and Dobbies share a commitment to great value, quality and sustainability.

“They are the natural partner for us as we look to build on the success of our food halls in recent years, which have become a popular part of our customer offer.”

Morpeth is one of more than 50 Dobbies food halls across the UK where Waitrose food and drinks are either now available or are due to be launched.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, said: “Our agreement with Dobbies not only gives us the opportunity to work with a partner who shares our values when it comes to quality and service, but underlines our ambitions to bring Waitrose food and drink to even more people throughout the UK.”

However, customers of Rothbury Family Butchers were sad to see it move on. Ruth WyLob posted on Facebook: “Oh no, we always use you for our meat! So sorry to hear this. You are the main reason for us even going to Dobbies.