Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tours run from April to September and get especially busy in the school summer holidays but, to meet demand, sufficient ‘drivers’ and bank crew are required.

The current volunteer helmsmen come from many varied backgrounds including a retired master mariner, an ex-RAF officer, a surgeon, an ex water-ski instructor and even a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boat is a Norwegian made Pioneer Multi fitted with a 40HP Honda outboard and a front ramp for ease of passenger loading.

A boat tour on the River Tweed at Paxton.

The tidal nature of the river some five miles upstream from Berwick means the number of sailings have to be limited to suitable water levels, giving a maximum opportunity of two a day.

The boat leaves from the mooring adjacent to the salmon netting station where, at certain times, you can observe the netting crew in action ‘bagging and tagging’ sea trout and salmon for scientific research.

The journey lasts just under an hour, heading west, upriver under the famous, newly refurbished, Union Chain Bridge to Horncliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer ‘skippers’ give a running commentary on the local area history, the Chain Bridge and the salmon fishing industry.

Most trips see a wide variety of birdlife including buzzards, heron and the occasional kingfisher.

Advance bookings are recommended at www.paxtonhouse.com

Pop along to the Trust’s volunteer open day on Thursday, March 14 between 10am and 1pm for some refreshments and a chat with the current skippers.