Volunteers wanted to help run popular boat tours on the River Tweed at Paxton
Tours run from April to September and get especially busy in the school summer holidays but, to meet demand, sufficient ‘drivers’ and bank crew are required.
The current volunteer helmsmen come from many varied backgrounds including a retired master mariner, an ex-RAF officer, a surgeon, an ex water-ski instructor and even a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.
The boat is a Norwegian made Pioneer Multi fitted with a 40HP Honda outboard and a front ramp for ease of passenger loading.
The tidal nature of the river some five miles upstream from Berwick means the number of sailings have to be limited to suitable water levels, giving a maximum opportunity of two a day.
The boat leaves from the mooring adjacent to the salmon netting station where, at certain times, you can observe the netting crew in action ‘bagging and tagging’ sea trout and salmon for scientific research.
The journey lasts just under an hour, heading west, upriver under the famous, newly refurbished, Union Chain Bridge to Horncliffe.
The volunteer ‘skippers’ give a running commentary on the local area history, the Chain Bridge and the salmon fishing industry.
Most trips see a wide variety of birdlife including buzzards, heron and the occasional kingfisher.
Advance bookings are recommended at www.paxtonhouse.com
Pop along to the Trust’s volunteer open day on Thursday, March 14 between 10am and 1pm for some refreshments and a chat with the current skippers.
For further information, please contact the Paxton House education officer, Helen Deane-Hall, (01289) 385779 or email [email protected]