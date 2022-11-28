The Home from Hospital service is run by the Royal Voluntary Service, which provides vital practical and social support for people returning home from Berwick Infirmary.

For many people who have faced illness, surgery or accident, the volunteers act as a support system to help them return to normality at home.

This year, the charity is facing an urgent demand for volunteers and is looking for 10 more people to join the team to provide one-to-one, short-term support.

Could you spare a minimum of an hour a week to help people who have been discharged from hospital?

From picking people up from the hospital and settling them in at home, to supporting with shopping, collecting prescriptions and ad-hoc journeys to appointments, there are so many ways a volunteer can have a positive impact on a person’s recovery.

Without the support offered by volunteers, people are unable to leave hospital. The NHS has reported that this is resulting in a shortage of hospital beds and overwhelmed staff.

Christine Wedlake, service manager for Royal Voluntary Service Berwick, said: “There is an increasing demand at this time of year for volunteers to support members of our community to recover and reconnect after time spent in the hospital. And so we urgently need to grow our team of amazing volunteers that are already changing lives.

“The winter season is a particularly challenging time for people that are vulnerable or isolated. This year especially, we need to do all we can to keep our community safe. By offering practical, social or emotional support to someone who is recovering after a hospital stay, you really can do wonders for their recovery and reduce the chances of people being readmitted.”

Each volunteer is offered a flexible contract, with just one hour a week being mandatory.

Joe Florek, operations manager for the north east, said: “Alongside the work we’re doing with the NHS and the support we provide is making such a difference in the county.

"It’s incredibly rewarding and satisfying to know that what you’re doing is making a difference in the community.”

The charity also run services for elderly people who are isolated, offer transport help and support people with dementia.

