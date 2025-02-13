A Bedlington entrepreneur will give shares in her company to 500 volunteers to help shape the development of a new initiative.

The Peggi app is designed to support families caring for loved ones with dementia.

Participants in the three-month programme will play a key role in shaping the app’s features in exchange for a free lifetime subscription and a stake in the company behind it.

Glenda Devlin – founder of Your Health & Care, the company developing Peggi – said: “There is a clear need for a social media technology that is really easy to use, very safe and makes it incredibly useful for families and friends to support and stay connected with their vulnerable loved ones.”

Glenda Devlin received a StartUp award in 2023.

Peggi has been created to do this without any of the distractions, or unwanted intrusions or the complexity of mainstream social media platforms.

At the same time, everyone in the group can contribute to building a whole life story of the person they are caring for.

Glenda added: “We’ve learned so much in the last 18 months by working with dementia communities and so now we want to rebuild it.

“The app’s forthcoming features will include AI-driven tools to generate life stories you can actually interact with. But we want to make sure its absolutely right for the people who need the help most as well as the people they are caring for.”

If you’d like to put a group of family and friends together on Peggi to support someone you love, go to www.peggiapp.com to see all the details.

Applications are open now, with the first 500 qualified applicants receiving the benefits.