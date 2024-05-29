Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNLI volunteers from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea were among the guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party to celebrate 200 years of the lifesaving charity.

The event, attended by Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Kent, was held on Thursday, May 23 in the palace grounds.

Launch authority Les Fayers, lifeboat shop manager Amy Fayers, fundraising president Barbara Martin, and mechanic Richard Martin, with over 150 years of volunteering experience between them, represented Newbiggin RNLI at the party.

Les said: “It was a huge honour for the four of us to represent all the volunteers at Newbiggin RNLI Lifeboat Station at Buckingham Palace, with perfect weather as well as the opportunity to meet many other friends and members of the wider lifeboat family. It was a day to remember.”

Princess Anne was among the attendees at the Buckingham Palace garden party. (Photo by RNLI/Nathan Williams)

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said: “We are incredibly honoured that His Majesty The King has granted permission for the RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party to take place at Buckingham Palace in celebration of 200 years of saving lives at sea.

“Our hosts, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Kent, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, have been hugely supportive of our charity over many decades and it was a huge honour and privilege for many of our volunteers and staff to meet them.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the RNLI and I thank them, along with their equally dedicated families and our long-serving staff members, for their courage and commitment to saving lives.”