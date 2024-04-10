Alnmouth group photo.Alnmouth group photo.
Volunteers clean up rubbish left on the Northumberland coast after poor weather

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape conservation team have had a busy beach cleaning schedule after poor weather caused increased pollution on the coastline.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 11:12 BST

Volunteer-led clean ups organised by the team removed 562.7kg of refuse from beaches in March.

Large volumes of rubbish appear after heavy rain and spring tides, bringing plastics, fishing debris and products from storm overflows.

The conservation team found only a small percentage of the litter is discarded by beach goers with the exception of bagged poo bags, which they say is an ongoing problem.

Emma Wilson, volunteer and access officer, said: “The volunteers are incredibly passionate about this issue and turn up with valiant enthusiasm during all weathers, even in the recent torrential rains. This year we have recorded that 50 of our volunteers have given up 521 hours of their time and have collected a total of 1,428kg.”

The team also collect data for the Environment Agency for their North East Wash Up Survey and for the Marine Conservation Society Beach Watch.

In March they covered Druridge Links, Cresswell, Budle Bay, Bamburgh North and Alnmouth. In April they will be cleaning, Bamburgh South, Beadnell Bay, Seaton Point, Warkworth, Seahouses and Boulmer.

If you are aware of any beaches that need of a clean – from Cresswell to Berwick – or want to get involved, you can let the Northumberland Coast Conservation Team know and they will schedule a beach clean event to support.

