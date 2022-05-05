Volunteers carry out work ahead of animal shelter's reopening

(L-R) Michael Robinson from Dog & Cat Shelter; Laura Swinden, PA to Construction Director; Julie Lewis, Sales Advisor; Matt Pattinson, Marketing Coordinator; and Thomas Winstanley, Senior Engineer.

Employees from Barratt Developments North East donated their time at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, based in Benton.

Five members of staff swapped their desk view for dogs and volunteered their services at the shelter’s rehoming centre, spending the day gardening, painting and cleaning the kennels.

And they were treated to a playtime session with the resident puppies to reward their efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes staff carry out the work at the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter.

Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter closed its Benton rehoming centre in April 2020 as a response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in order to protect its animals.

Set up in 1896, the shelter helps thousands of lost and abandoned animals across the North East from its two shelters in Newcastle.

Dedicated to promoting kindness and preventing animal cruelty, it has recently reopened for corporate volunteering days, with Barratt Developments being the first organisation through the doors.

The corporate volunteering comes as part of Barratt Developments North East’s ‘Donate a Day’ programme.

The initiative encourages employees to pledge two fully paid days of volunteering to a local cause each year, which plays a part in ensuring the housebuilder continues to support the communities in which it builds.

Events and Corporate Coordinator, Brogan Baggott said: “We’re really grateful to the team at Barratt for helping us tidy the site prior to reopening.

"As a non-profit organisation it’s really key that we make the most of the volunteering opportunities that present us and it’s wonderful to have the support of a large company like Barratt through its ‘Donate a Day’ programme.

"We’re hugely appreciative of the efforts of the team and hope they enjoyed their day.”

Matt Pattinson, marketing coordinator at Barratt Developments North East, said: “We really loved helping out at Newcastle Dog and Cat shelter.

"A lot of us have pets and it's heartbreaking to think there are some who lose their home or don’t have a loving owner.

“It was also really great for us to get away from the office and do something different from our routine!

"We’re thankful to the shelter for allowing us to come and meet their animals and we hope our work has made a difference.”