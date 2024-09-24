Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a sorry situation for an elderly wooden giraffe toy – but luckily for its owner, the Coquetdale Repair Café volunteer menders knew just how to put the bounce back in the poor creature’s legs!

The Repair Café is one of Rothbury Climate and Nature’s Groups. All the people in our many groups share a common desire – to help biodiversity and do our best for the planet.

The Repair Café not only saves stuff from going into landfill, they also serve cuppas and cakes and are there to chat to people who pop in to see what is going on. They also describe and explain how to make the repair, and will teach their skills to others, if requested.

The next Coquetdale Repair Café is on Saturday, September 28, from 10am to 2pm at The Jubilee Hall in Rothbury. There are still a few slots available if you would like to have something of yours mended. Get in touch via https://www.coquetrepair.co.uk

The other Rothbury CAN groups had a busy time on September 13-14.

Nearly 90 people came along to a special film screening of the popular film, Six Inches of Soil. This is all about British regenerative farming, and the way food is produced. A very lively discussion followed the screening, led by Rachel Henry, from the regenerative farm, Westhills, and by Walter Riddell, who is putting ecological renewal at the heart of their long-term plan for Hepple Wilds. The discussion was chaired by Mike Pratt, CEO of Northumberland Wildlife Trust – who told us about Wilder Northumberland – an active network for nature recovery in Northumberland, connecting land managers and land owners. It was an excellent evening with many positive ideas emerging.

Rothbury CAN also held their Great Big Green Event, which has become a favourite annual event in the Coquetdale calendar. All the Rothbury CAN groups were represented, as were many stalls selling locally produced eco products. There were talks and demonstrations and even a band of Wandering Minstrels who turned up and sang a few songs!

If you would like to know more about Rothbury CAN check out its website www.rothburycan.org