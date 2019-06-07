Volunteers are the backbone of the Playhouse

Volunteers are a huge support to many charities – they simply would not survive without them.

As this is National Volunteer Week, it is a fitting time to say thank you for the fantastic contribution all volunteers make.

The latest Alnwick Playhouse totaliser

The Alnwick Playhouse is not exception and staff have taken the opportunity to recognise their ‘wonderful team of front of house volunteers’.

Jo Scott, front of house, volunteer and operational manager, said: “We want to say a very big thank-you to all our wonderful front of house volunteers. We want to thank them for their commitment – not only in the time they so generously commit but also for their enthusiasm and passion for our programme.

“They provide a friendly face and warm welcome to our venue and help us keep our patrons happy and safe.

“We really do value every single one of our volunteers and the role they play.”

The Playhouse is currently undergoing a £3.3million refurbishment and conversion into a community hub, spearheaded by Northumberland County Council.

“Although we have been closed for a while now our volunteers remain committed and are always keen to know that they will be needed when we re-open,” said Jo. “The answer to that is an emphatic YES! They will be welcomed back with open arms and a happy smile.

“Working with our volunteers is a privilege and I really enjoy their company and support.”

Volunteers across the country give their time, experience and skills to the services they provide. On the flip side, volunteering can be very fulfilling.

Volunteering can also help you gain valuable new skills and experiences, and boost your confidence.

The Playhouse is looking to add to its existing team of volunteers and is wants to speak to anyone who would be interested.

Jo said: “The front of house volunteer role is a great role. We are a happy team and we want to share our enthusiasm and passion for our programme with our volunteers and patrons alike.

“I want our volunteers to enjoy the role and to find that although it involves some commitment and responsibility, they feel well trained, supported and confident.

“It is a lively, fun and enjoyable environment to be a part of.”

If you are interested in becoming a front of house volunteer or simply want to learn more about the role please contact Jo on 01665 660550 or email volunteers@alnwickplayhouse.co.uk