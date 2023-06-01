From June 1 to June 7, as well as sharing volunteers’ stories, the council will be holding community and volunteer roadshows across the county.

Events are planned at Blyth Market Place on Friday June 2 at 10am until 3pm and Berwick Market Place on Wednesday June 7 at 10am until 3pm.

At the events, the council will be joined by local charities and organisations, showcasing the range of volunteering opportunities on offer, encouraging residents to try volunteering for the first time and helping people find out how they can make a difference to a cause they are passionate about.

Librarian Julie Ennis and Northumberland Libraries volunteer Niamh King.

Cllr David Ferguson, cabinet member responsible for the voluntary sector, said: “We're very proud of the voluntary sector in Northumberland. Volunteering provides the opportunity to learn new skills, improve your own well-being and make friends while supporting a cause you're passionate about.

“We are privileged to have dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers registered with us here at the council and we are truly grateful for the continued support of volunteers, past and present."

The council has more than 2,100 registered volunteers who support services in a variety of ways from litter pickers to asylum seekers and refugee befrienders and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service Cadets.

