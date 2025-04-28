Volunteer Passport initiative launched in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
A new initiative aimed at supporting volunteers in transitioning into employment has been launched in Northumberland.

The Volunteer Passport pilot project, developed in collaboration with Thriving Together Northumberland, will provide volunteers with a digital passport to record and showcase their skills, experience, and achievements.

The pilot will involve up to 50 volunteers across five participating organisations and will utilise the Assemble platform – a leading volunteer management system.

This platform allows volunteers to build personal profiles, track hours, complete and record training, and earn digital badges that recognise their contributions and development.

EmmaJane McGuire, Data and Compliance Support Officer for Thriving Together, demonstrating the Assemble software platform to a group of volunteers. Picture: Thriving Together.EmmaJane McGuire, Data and Compliance Support Officer for Thriving Together, demonstrating the Assemble software platform to a group of volunteers. Picture: Thriving Together.
Kay Harrington-Kemper, project manager for Thriving Together said: “This initiative is about more than just managing volunteer activity. It’s about recognising the true value of volunteering and providing a tangible way for individuals to turn that experience into future employment opportunities.”

The Volunteer Passport aims to: Enhance the volunteer experience through accessible digital tools; Support skill development and recognition; Offer a clear pathway from volunteering into paid work or further education; Provide organisations with streamlined volunteer management and impact measurement tools.

Organisations involved in the pilot will benefit from easy recruitment processes, real-time communication tools, and detailed reporting capabilities that help evaluate the impact of their volunteer programs.

The next stage of the Volunteer Passport project will focus on promoting the initiative directly to residents across Northumberland. This phase will aim to help individuals understand how volunteering can support their personal development and create new opportunities for employment or further education. Updates, sign-up instructions and local events will be happening soon.

Related topics:Northumberland

